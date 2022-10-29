Imran Khan returns to Lahore from long march as second day ends

The second day of the long march ended at Ferozewala

Imran Khan returned to his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore

He was expected to hold a meeting regarding talks on the long march

Advertisement

LAHORE: The government seems rattled after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed a strong show of strength on the second day of the long march and has started backdoor negotiations, sources revealed to BOL News.

The second day of the long march came to an end at Rachna Town near Ferozewala. The march was supposed to end at Kamoki but moved at a snail’s pace due to the large crowds gathered in the convoy and along the way.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the march will resume at 11 pm tomorrow (Sunday) from Muridke. While addressing the participants at Ferozewala, Imran Khan took an oath from his supporters to abide by the Constitution in their quest for freedom.

Soon after, Imran Khan returned to Lahore at his residence at Zaman Park. A large contingent of police has been deployed at his residence to provide security.

Sources revealed Imran Khan returned to Lahore to hold negotiations with the committee formed by the federal government. The talks are supposed to be held tonight, party sources revealed before the former premier returns to resume the long march.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a federal-level committee to hold talks with the PTI in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Advertisement

The committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah comprises of nine members to focus on maintaining the law and order situation and hold talks regarding the PTI long march.

The prime minister has directed that all talks regarding the long march will be done through the committee. He said the doors are always open for negotiations but they will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

The committee includes PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyun Aurangzeb, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The PTI’s long march had set off from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk a day earlier. It is expected to arrive in Islamabad next Friday, November 4.

Advertisement

Also Read Rana Sanaullah claims PTI planning to bring weapons to Islamabad Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed PTI is bringing weapons to Islamabad He...