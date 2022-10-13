Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government

Imran Khan termed the elections as jihad against the imported government

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that the elections are Jihad against the imposed government.

He was addressing the public gathering at Charsadda when urged the residents to consider the polls as a fight against suppression and injustice.

“I have been contesting the first time from this constituency and Charsadda residents have political sense and a history of being in politics.”

Terming the elections pivotal he added, “This election is not normal but the decisive one.”

Imran Khan also said that corrupt people are being imposed on the nation, and to fight against them is not election, not even politics but Jihad.

PTI chief while shedding light on the economic situation maintained that people are falling prey to inflation and the rulers have been putting the kibosh on their corruption cases.

“Petrol prices and prices of daily commodities have increased while electricity tariff will also jump by 3 folds.”

Commenting on the cases against the PDM, he said that these thieves including Shehbaz and his son Hamza, Maryam and Ishaq Dar all got clearance in their cases and 60% of the cabinet is on bail.

The former Prime minister also warned the nation against the fixing in elections adding that the incumbent government will rig the polls so the people need to come out for votes.

Imran Khan along with his leaders also took oaths from the attendees and the viewers regarding the protection of Pakistan, not to bow in front of anyone except Allah and to stand with him for freedom.

