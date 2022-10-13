Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government
Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government

Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government

Imran Khan addresses Charsadda rally

Advertisement
  • Imran Khan termed the elections as jihad against the imported government
  • He also urged the youth to come out to obstruct rigging
  • Imran Khan also said that nation has been falling prey to inflation
Advertisement

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that the elections are Jihad against the imposed government.

He was addressing the public gathering at Charsadda when urged the residents to consider the polls as a fight against suppression and injustice.

“I have been contesting the first time from this constituency and Charsadda residents have political sense and a history of being in politics.”

Terming the elections pivotal he added, “This election is not normal but the decisive one.”

Imran Khan also said that corrupt people are being imposed on the nation, and to fight against them is not election, not even politics but Jihad.

Advertisement

PTI chief while shedding light on the economic situation maintained that people are falling prey to inflation and the rulers have been putting the kibosh on their corruption cases.

“Petrol prices and prices of daily commodities have increased while electricity tariff will also jump by 3 folds.”

Commenting on the cases against the PDM, he said that these thieves including Shehbaz and his son Hamza, Maryam and Ishaq Dar all got clearance in their cases and 60% of the cabinet is on bail.

The former Prime minister also warned the nation against the fixing in elections adding that the incumbent government will rig the polls so the people need to come out for votes.

Imran Khan along with his leaders also took oaths from the attendees and the viewers regarding the protection of Pakistan, not to bow in front of anyone except Allah and to stand with him for freedom.

Also Read

Imran urges youth to stand against injustices
Imran urges youth to stand against injustices

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the youth to stand...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ECP soon to issue schedule for by-polls on 33 NA seats
ECP soon to issue schedule for by-polls on 33 NA seats
PTI demands fresh polls, ECP must declare results null and void
PTI demands fresh polls, ECP must declare results null and void
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI"
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story