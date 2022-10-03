Imran Khan will address public rally in Mianwali on Oct 7

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan will address a big public gathering in Mianwali on the 7th of October (Friday).

As per Bol News, Imran Khan will hold a rally at Iqbal Stadium in the area of Kamar Mashani of his home constituency NA-95 on Friday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Sabtain Khan has reached Mianwali to review the arrangements of the meeting. Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, former MNA Amjad Ali Khan, PTI leader Ata Ullah Shadi Khel, MPA from Mianwali Malik Ahmad Khan, Ameen Ullah Khan and Abdur-e-Rehman Babli were also present on the occasion.

The workers of the PTI have been instructed to make arrangements for the public meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan addressed a large gathering in the heart of Muzaffarabad. According to organizers, it was Khan’s 52nd public meeting since his ouster from power in April.

He accused the federal government of “secretly establishing relations” with India, allegedly, for its own “business interests” and in complete “disregard of the sacrifices” of the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

The PTI chief, who arrived in the city at the invitation of AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, termed the Kashmiris “special people” for their ceaseless freedom struggle and at least “100,000 sacrifices over the past 33 years, assuring them that he would not let their struggle be for naught.

Imran recalled that on August 5, 2019, when the “fascist Narendra Modi-led Indian government” revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, his government had severed all ties with New Delhi.

“You know very well that every country derives benefits from trade. India is a big country and Pakistan would also have benefited from trade with it. But my government decided that we would never compromise on the Kashmiris’ freedom movement,” he said, adding, “We made it clear that we will normalise relations and trade with India only after the revival of the statehood of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

However, without naming any particular nation, he alleged that ever since this “imported government had been imposed on the Pakistanis under a foreign conspiracy it was working on the agenda of its foreign masters.”

Referring to the audio leaks, the PTI chief sarcastically observed that he owed a debt of gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leaking his conversation with former principal secretary Azam Khan, as the leaked clip proved the reality of the cipher.

“They do not know that we were putting pressure on India and that Pakistani people will never mend fences with them unless they restore the statehood of Kashmir. But what are they doing? They are clandestinely and shamelessly establishing relations with India,” he alleged.

The PTI chief took strong exception to the return of Ishaq Dar as finance minister, alleging that he had given a “confessional statement in 2000 about how he had laundered money for the Sharif family”.

Mr Khan also asked the people of AJK to prepare themselves to respond to his call and asked them to join his movement. He chided Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja, terming him “chief electoral fraud”.

“Though we already knew it, the audio leaks have proven that this charlatan has been fixing matches in collusion with the PML-N,” he alleged.