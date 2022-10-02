Imran Khan will be taken to justice over cipher audios, decides Cabinet

The cabinet has approved holding an investigation and legal action into recent audio leaks of the PTI Chairman regarding diplomatic cipher.

According to the details, the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of a Cabinet Committee through circulation which was formed to inquire the matter.

The cabinet committee recommended that legal action is necessary as it is a matter of national security.

It recommended forming a committee of a senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate the matter. The FIA may also include officers and personnel from intelligence agencies in the team.

Meanwhile, Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that it is unfortunate that PTI is busy doing politics during these testing times instead of making concerted efforts to reduce suffering of the flood-affected people in the country.

Advertisement

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal on Sunday, the minister said Imran Khan is playing with Pakistan’s interests to keep his politics alive.

The minister said Imran Khan’s audio leak has ‘shattered’ foreign conspiracy narrative.

Also Read IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till October 07 A plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Chairman PTI...

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says Parliament would hold a discussion on the conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan to defame national institutions.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman developed a narrative to malign institutions for personal interests.

Rana Sanaullah said an inquiry committee would be made to check Imran’s audio-video tape propaganda and after a thorough investigation, a report would be submitted to Parliament for debate.

Advertisement

To a question, the Interior Minister said the PTI chief would be arrested if he continued the practice of avoiding court hearings.