Imran Khan will not return to parliament: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar thanked the nation for the resounding victory in the by-elections but said Imran Khan will not return to the National Assembly.

Speaking to reports after the results showed Imran Khan has won several seats in the bypolls, Asad Umar said his party chairman would not be returning to parliament. “Today’s election was a referendum. Imran Khan will not return to the assembly after winning and will also not take the oath,” he said.

Asad Umar said that the people have understood that this is a decisive turning point for Pakistan. He said nation will no longer be involved in wars of foreign powers and take decisions in national interests.

He said their only demand is to give people the right to vote. He said the chairman Imran Khan has directed all workers to observe “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Thanksgiving) tomorrow.

He said that they will protect national interests and there is no ambiguity in the minds of the people. He is slavery is no longer accepted and the people gave their decision in favour of PTI.

He said the public expressed its frustration over the events during the past six months and has rejected the “incompetent mafia” and the “market” set up in Sindh House.

“The people have understood that Pakistan has reached an important turning point,” he said, adding that the people have two options to either join the war of “foreign countries” or take decisions in line with national interests.

He said that the narrative of Imran Khan has entered the hearts and minds of the people. He said PTI has once again defeated the coalition of 13 parties.

He said that on May 25, people faced state oppression, women were harassed, but democracy gives way to the people. He said they have defeated Rana Sanaullah in his hometown and Faisalabad will be at peace.

He said that the people rejected the government imposed by foreign conspiracy and there has been a revolutionary change in the people. He thanked all the workers hope the decision makers will see the writing on the wall.