Imran Khan clinches NA-45 Kurram by-elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan won the by-election held in NA-45 Kurram-1 constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 16 candidates including PTI chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), were contesting the elections.

According to unofficial and unconsolidated results, Imran Khan emerged victorious after receiving 20,752 votes. The PDM-backed candidate Jamil Khan was placed second with 12,708 votes.

The polling was held amid strict security on Sunday. The polling process started at 08 AM and continued till 05 PM without any break. However, the turnout was low, particularly among female voters while PTI supporters come out in large numbers.

The by-election was scheduled to be held on October 16 but was postponed due to the volatile law and order situation in the area.

The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 143 polling stations while 119 were declared very sensitive and 24 others were declared sensitive. There are 198,618 registered voters out of which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women in the constituency.

Ahead of the voting, PTI chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the residents of Kurram to vote for him in the by-elections. He said that he was supposed to hold a political gathering in the area but could not come due to the long march.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram had said that security arrangements had been completed for by-elections. He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty. He called on political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the election.

