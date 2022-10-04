Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM
Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

Advertisement
  • “Let me make it clear: His [Imran Khan] design to weaken the prestigious institution will never materalise,” the prime minister said in a tweet.
  • PM Sharif pointed out that Imran Khan’s campaign against the military aimed at “coercing” them into his lust for power.
  • He  said that after the audio leaks, the desperation of the PTI leader had increased.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan would not be able to succeed with his designs to weaken the institution of armed forces.

“Let me make it clear: His [Imran Khan] design to weaken the prestigious institution will never materalise,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif pointed out that Imran Khan’s campaign against the military aimed at “coercing” them into his lust for power.

“By launching a campaign against our armed forces and its leadership, Imran Niazi wants to coerce them into supporting his lust for power,” he said.

The prime minister said that after the audio leaks, the desperation of the PTI leader had increased.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

PM Shehbaz gets permanent exemption to appear in court in money laundering case
PM Shehbaz gets permanent exemption to appear in court in money laundering case

LAHORE: The accountability court in Lahore has permanently exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz...

 

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Ministry of Information and Technology to make the dashboard, for real-time monitoring of relief being provided to flood victims, more credible and transparent as per international standards.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the dashboard that was postponed as the prime minister suggested some important improvement in it.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC rejects plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman
LHC rejects plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman
LG polls Karachi: PTI demands security as all polling stations are 'sensitive'
LG polls Karachi: PTI demands security as all polling stations are 'sensitive'
ECP rejects plea filed for disqualification of Ishaq Dar
ECP rejects plea filed for disqualification of Ishaq Dar
Balochistan crisis: Police department to reduce petrol by 50%
Balochistan crisis: Police department to reduce petrol by 50%
LG polls Karachi: ECP rejects MQM's plea, elections to be held on Jan 15
LG polls Karachi: ECP rejects MQM's plea, elections to be held on Jan 15
Covid-19 Pakistan: Last 24 hours saw 17 new infections, 1 death
Covid-19 Pakistan: Last 24 hours saw 17 new infections, 1 death
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story