Imran Khan’s designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan would not be able to succeed with his designs to weaken the institution of armed forces.

“Let me make it clear: His [Imran Khan] design to weaken the prestigious institution will never materalise,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif pointed out that Imran Khan’s campaign against the military aimed at “coercing” them into his lust for power.

“By launching a campaign against our armed forces and its leadership, Imran Niazi wants to coerce them into supporting his lust for power,” he said.

The prime minister said that after the audio leaks, the desperation of the PTI leader had increased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Ministry of Information and Technology to make the dashboard, for real-time monitoring of relief being provided to flood victims, more credible and transparent as per international standards.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the dashboard that was postponed as the prime minister suggested some important improvement in it.