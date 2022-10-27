Rana Sanaullah said that the presser of DG ISPR unmasked the true face of Imran Khan

He shared his statement that the Cypher was used to combat the no-confidence motion

He also said that Imran Khan’s conspiracy behind the killing of the journalist is unfurled now

Advertisement

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that after the press conference of DG ISPR and DG ISI, the face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been exposed.

Following the unwonted press conference, Rana Sanaullah shared his statement that the Cypher was used to combat the no-confidence motion.

He also claimed that strings attached to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif are leading to the owner of a private channel and Imran Khan adding that PTI wants dead bodies before every long march.

The minister said that Arshad Sharif was threatened to leave the country and Imran Khan’s conspiracy behind the killing of the journalist is unfurled now.

While touching on the long march, Rana Sanaullah said that even on May 25, PTI faced defeat adding that the political party claimed to bring millions onto roads but all in vain.

Advertisement

“Imran Khan aimed to spread hatred and divide the nation and it is impossible for democracy to move forward as long as Khan’s negative agenda is in force.”

He was determined to obstruct the long march – scheduled for Friday (October 28) – saying that government will mobilise the army under Article 245 of the Constitution and the marchers will be contained at all the entry points into Islamabad.

Also Read If COAS is traitor, why meet him in hiding?: DG ISI ISLAMABAD: DG ISI Nadeem Anjum said Thursday that if the commander-in-chief is...