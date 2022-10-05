Imran says doesn’t care who will be the next army chief. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he doesn’t care who will be the next army chief, adding that he just wants the appointment to be made on merit.

He said this while talking to senior journalists at the Punjab Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

It is a security threat when a convicted person takes a decision about the appointment of the army chief, adding that they are not afraid of him but of their corruption cases.

Talking about the cipher, he said that it was not stolen at all but its master document of cipher is in the foreign office. “Thank God, they accepted the cipher as previously they rejected the presence of the cipher,” he further said.

Also Read Accountability process ended completely in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that accountability has completely vanished He also underscored...

Advertisement

Imran said if the committee constituted by the government for probing into cipher audio leaks, called him so he would first ask it whom Donald Low ordered to remove.

He observed that the corrupt rulers had been given NRO once again.

He said that he would not tell anyone the date when the long march would take place as everything was being taped so he had kept the date to himself.

He added that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is his party’s Senior Vice Chairman, and he had not even shared the date with him.

The PTI chairman maintained that October 16 seems far away, there might be no need of by-elections in the country, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan is biased and it wants to disqualify him.