Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran says doesn’t care who will be the next army chief

Imran says doesn’t care who will be the next army chief

Articles
Advertisement
Imran says doesn’t care who will be the next army chief

Imran says doesn’t care who will be the next army chief. Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he doesn’t care who will be the next army chief, adding that he just wants the appointment to be made on merit.

He said this while talking to senior journalists at the Punjab Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

It is a security threat when a convicted person takes a decision about the appointment of the army chief, adding that they are not afraid of him but of their corruption cases.

Talking about the cipher, he said that it was not stolen at all but its master document of cipher is in the foreign office. “Thank God, they accepted the cipher as previously they rejected the presence of the cipher,” he further said.

Also Read

Accountability process ended completely in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Accountability process ended completely in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that accountability has completely vanished He also underscored...

Advertisement

Imran said if the committee constituted by the government for probing into cipher audio leaks, called him so he would first ask it whom Donald Low ordered to remove.

He observed that the corrupt rulers had been given NRO once again.

He said that he would not tell anyone the date when the long march would take place as everything was being taped so he had kept the date to himself.

He added that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is his party’s Senior Vice Chairman, and he had not even shared the date with him.

The PTI chairman maintained that October 16 seems far away, there might be no need of by-elections in the country, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan is biased and it wants to disqualify him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story