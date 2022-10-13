Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the federal government is responsible for the current situation of Swat and instructed the KP chief minister to ask the Centre if it is not able to improve the situation so the KP government should take measure to control the circumstances there.

He expressed these views while speaking a mammoth public gathering in Mardan on Thursday.

The former premier recalled that when the PTI was in power, they had not allowed any drone attack inside the country, adding that miscreants were coming from Afghanistan and attacking the Pakistani people.

He said that it was totally the responsibility of the federal government to maintain law and order and peace in Swat and other tribal areas.

Pakistan and its people had made a lot of sacrifices for peace in tribal areas and the country.

He maintained that he had never said he was against the USA but wanted relations with her on a respectable and equal basis.

He asserted when his government was in power, they controlled the situation. He said that he had been demanding for the last 20 years not to participate in the wars of others. “We told the USA we are with you in peace but not in your war.

Imran said that two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – have been looting the country for the last 30 years and transferred the looted money to abroad.

He further said that the BBC has made movies on the corruption of these two families, adding a number of books have been written on their corrupt practices.

The PTI chairman said to the participants, “Ask your children whether Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are honest persons.”

He added, “If they think Nawaz and Zardari are honest so they must vote them otherwise support the PTI as it is an election but it is a Jihad against the corrupt rulers.”

He hoped that despite the rigging the PTI would win the elections.

The PTI chairman criticised that every day, FIRs are being registered against him and he is taking bail from courts of law every day as he is not afraid of their pressure tactics.

Imran maintained that this is a decisive moment for the country and urged the people to come forward to defeat the corrupt rulers.