Imran says social media will play vital role during Long March

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that social media will play a vital role during the Long March and urged the party workers to convey the message of real independence to everyone in the country.

He said this while addressing the office-bearers of social media of the PTI’s Northern Punjab chapter, which called on him at the Bani Gala in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman said that they were advancing towards Long March to achieve real freedom, not to get the political targets.

He maintained that only instant elections would save the country from further difficulties and problems.

They discussed the current political situation, the PTI narrative on national issues, preparations for the long March and other important matters.

The harassment and victimisation of the social media workers also came under discussion in detail during the meeting.

The culprits in disguise politics came to power and pushed the country into the mire of economical and political crisis, Imran observed.

He further said that the nation strongly reacted to the insult of the people’s mandate through a foreign conspiracy, adding when the conspiracy succeeded against an elected government, the people on their own took to the streets against the toppling of the PTI government.

Imran said that the imported government had resorted to the worst fascism to suppress the people, adding an attempt was made to silence the independent and impartial voices in the media. But the social media had pulled back the veils of fear, making the voice of the people louder than ever, he said.

Social media freed the people from the tyranny of fascism and paved the way for the growth and maturity of the political consciousness of the people, the PTI chairman said and added that it is no longer possible for political pundits to suppress the freedom of expression by violating the constitution and law.