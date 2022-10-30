Imran writes new political history as defeats PDM in Kurram

There are 198,618 registered voters out of which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women in the constituency.

The ECP has established 143 polling stations out of which 119 were declared very sensitive.

PESHAWAR: Imran has written a new political history as defeats the PDM on the 7th NA seats in the by-elections.

Imran Khan gained 20750 votes whereas his opponent Jamil Khan got 12708 votes.

Earlier, the polling was held in the NA-45 Kurram by-elections amid strict security on Sunday. The polling process started at 08 am and continued till 05 pm without any break.

There are 16 candidates, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contesting the elections.

Earlier, the Kurram by-election was scheduled to be held on October 16 but was postponed due to the law and order situation in the area.

The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 143 polling stations out of which 119 were declared very sensitive.

Local sources said a tough competition is expected between Chairman PTI Imran Khan and PDM backed candidate.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the residents of Kurram to vote for him in the NA-45 by-elections.

The PTI chief urged the people of Kurram to vote for him in the by-polls. “You have to vote for me. Vote for PTI. The PDM is a pack of thieves. Sixty percent of them are on bail,” he said in a message.

Imran Khan said he was supposed to hold a political gathering in the area but couldn’t come due to the long march. “I have started the march towards Islamabad. Due to the Haqiqi Azadi march, I couldn’t come to you,” he said.