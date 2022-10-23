Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran’s ouster pivotal moment for democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal
Imran’s ouster pivotal moment for democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal

Imran’s ouster pivotal moment for democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal

Articles
Advertisement
Imran’s ouster pivotal moment for democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal

Bilawal was addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference,

Advertisement

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that PDM parties paid a huge political price but saved the people from hardship.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference, Bilawal said, “If I was meeting Asma Jahangir today after becoming the foreign minister, she would have asked. ‘Bilawal, did you not become the foreign minister by making a deal’? I would say it is not so.”

“All is not good, but I think that wherever the Parliament and institutions have progressed, it should be accepted. There is always room for improvement.”

He said it is also a pivotal moment for the progress of parliament and democracy that Imran Khan was sent home in a constitutional manner through a no-confidence motion.

“Like it or not, there is only one way to remove the prime minister and that is no confidence. In our view, Imran Khan was a selected prime minister,” he emphasized.

Advertisement

“What was done to our prime ministers in the past, they have been hanged, sent abroad,” he said. “Whoever comes as prime minister, instead of knocking on the doors of the court or Gate no. 4, should adopt the democratic method”.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan left the office of prime minister after committing a suicide attack on his own country. “All political parties never thought Imran Khan would commit suicide attack on his own economy. It was a great injustice.”

Bilawal said PDM parties paid the political price but saved the people from further hardship. However, he said the historic floods put the public in yet another predicament after the government saved the nation from default.

He said areas from Gilgit-Baltistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Sindh still remain affected due to the historic floods which impacted 33 million people.

“This is a historic natural disaster. The floods should be the main for our politics, media and all of us,” he said, adding that instead political battles are going on in Islamabad/

He said everyone should come together to help the flood victims as people are bearing the burden of climate change. “This is injustice, we have to fight it together. There will be no solution until we unite and fight,” he maintained.

Advertisement

He said we have Pakistan as a test case and improve agriculture and irrigation system. “Political issues will continue, don’t forget the flood victims.”

He hoped to walk together in the democratic and constitutional journey and fight against religious and political extremism. “Political extremism is also being fought in India, Europe and America. We hope the new generation will promote democracy and reject extremism.”

 

 

Also Read

Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle, and sacrifices beacon for PPP: Bilawal Bhutto
Nusrat Bhutto’s role, struggle, and sacrifices beacon for PPP: Bilawal Bhutto

In his message on the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, ...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Green Line Train
PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Green Line Train
Interior Ministry rebuffs hike in passport fees
Interior Ministry rebuffs hike in passport fees
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story