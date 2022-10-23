Imran’s ouster pivotal moment for democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that PDM parties paid a huge political price but saved the people from hardship.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference, Bilawal said, “If I was meeting Asma Jahangir today after becoming the foreign minister, she would have asked. ‘Bilawal, did you not become the foreign minister by making a deal’? I would say it is not so.”

“All is not good, but I think that wherever the Parliament and institutions have progressed, it should be accepted. There is always room for improvement.”

He said it is also a pivotal moment for the progress of parliament and democracy that Imran Khan was sent home in a constitutional manner through a no-confidence motion.

“Like it or not, there is only one way to remove the prime minister and that is no confidence. In our view, Imran Khan was a selected prime minister,” he emphasized.

“What was done to our prime ministers in the past, they have been hanged, sent abroad,” he said. “Whoever comes as prime minister, instead of knocking on the doors of the court or Gate no. 4, should adopt the democratic method”.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan left the office of prime minister after committing a suicide attack on his own country. “All political parties never thought Imran Khan would commit suicide attack on his own economy. It was a great injustice.”

Bilawal said PDM parties paid the political price but saved the people from further hardship. However, he said the historic floods put the public in yet another predicament after the government saved the nation from default.

He said areas from Gilgit-Baltistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Sindh still remain affected due to the historic floods which impacted 33 million people.

“This is a historic natural disaster. The floods should be the main for our politics, media and all of us,” he said, adding that instead political battles are going on in Islamabad/

He said everyone should come together to help the flood victims as people are bearing the burden of climate change. “This is injustice, we have to fight it together. There will be no solution until we unite and fight,” he maintained.

He said we have Pakistan as a test case and improve agriculture and irrigation system. “Political issues will continue, don’t forget the flood victims.”

He hoped to walk together in the democratic and constitutional journey and fight against religious and political extremism. “Political extremism is also being fought in India, Europe and America. We hope the new generation will promote democracy and reject extremism.”

