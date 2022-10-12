Incumbent gov. wants political instability in Punjab: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: “Imported government is trying to bring political instability in Punjab,” Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Sarfaraz said while interviewing BOL News on Wednesday.

According to the details, the PTI leader said that the imported government is trying its level best to dethrone the Punjab government. “Long march will happen and Punjab government will be ours till the end,” he added.

Due to the by-election, the call for the long march is delayed. We have meticulously and systematically prepared our preparations keeping May 25 in mind.

As everyone knows that Rana Sanullah is a don and he should get ready for our march, he asserted.

“Shahbaz Sharif’s idol is also broken, and Rana Sana will also fail miserably. Days of these thugs are about to end,” he claimed.

He asserted that the federal government can’t defeat Imran Khan politically as the whole nation stood with Imran Khan.

they make laws for their own benefit and give themselves NRO. A corrupt government is a problem for national security in the country. “This government should be sent home and the cases should be restarted as soon as possible,” he said.