Institutions must remain unbiased & free: Shah Mahmood

Shah Mahmood said that it is important for institutions to remain unbiased

He was commenting on the return of Maryam Nawaz’s passport when said that Nawaz Sharif can also return soon

LHC orders return of Maryam Nawaz’s passport today

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that if the nation lost its confidence in the judiciary then people will not turn to the institutions.

While exclusively talking to BOL News, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s indictment and disqualification can be withdrawn and all the indicators have been hinting towards it.

Shah Mahmood also said that development in Pakistan is not possible until the institutions become unbiased and free adding that the unbiasedness of institutions causes the dismantling of the system.

The PTI leader while commenting on the return of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s passport said that it’s only a step in the process of NRO-II.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court today ordered the return of Maryam Nawaz’s passport after a hearing was conducted on the plea of the PML-N leader.

Advertisement

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz filed a plea in the court for the return of her passport maintaining that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to file a reference against her in the last 4 years.

The LHC upon hearing the arguments ordered NAB to submit a reply in this regard and the bureau maintained that the passport is no longer needed for the investigations against PML-N leader.

The sources privy to the matter have informed that Maryam Nawaz is expected to travel to London and meet her father and brothers.

Also Read PTI calls meeting to discuss ‘Long March’ PTI to discuss strategies for long march today in a meeting The...