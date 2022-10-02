Ishaq Dar accused in the money laundering case; says Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi while talking to the media in Karachi said that if such a system exists in the country then release Uzair Baloch and make him the mayor of Karachi.

KARACHI: Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi has said that Ishaq Dar is an accused in the money laundering case and now he became the finance minister of the country.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi while talking to the media in Karachi said that if such a system exists in the country then release Uzair Baloch and make him the mayor of Karachi.

He said that the court should have automatically taken notice of Ishaq Dar’s return to his country while referring to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, he said those who had no property in Pakistan were also acquitted.

Ali Zaidi said that Ishaq Dar had escaped in the plane of the former prime minister and become witness, now returned in the plane of the prime minister. He said, “It is not the money of one’s father but the money of the people.”

The PTI leader says that according to the report, handbags worth 8.4 million were bought abroad. He said, “It is being said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself paid the money to stay in the hotel, if Shehbaz Sharif has so much money, then he should donate this money to flood victims.”

The former federal minister said unfortunately the poor are rotting in jails and the rich get relief easily. He said Ishaq Dar is an accused in the money laundering case and how can he become finance minister.

Ali Zaidi further said that the Sharif family does not tell the truth even among themselves, one brother says that they live in an apartment on rent, the second brother claimed that this apartment own by family and the third Maryam Nawaz says that there is no property in London and London.