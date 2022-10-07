Ishaq Dar arrest warrant cancelled by court

Court cancelled the arrest warrant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

The court also asked the minister to submit a surety of Rs1 million

The court issued notice to NAB over the application filed against the confiscation of Dar’s property

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Friday cancelled the arrest warrant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case.

The finance minister appeared before the court in the case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with his counsel.

At the outset of hearing, the minister’s lawyer requested the court to permanently cancel the arrest warrant and the order to confiscate the assets adding that the court issued the warrants so he appears before the court.

“Now Dar is present in the court so the warrant must be cancelled.”

The court inquired the NAB prosecutor whether the watchdog also issued arrest warrants for the PML-N minister to which he responded with ‘’yes’ adding that the warrants were suspended.

Advertisement

The NAB prosecutor supported the cancellation of warrants clarifying that they were issued to bring Dar before the court.

Before adjourning the case till October 12, the court issued notices to NAB over the application filed against the confiscation of Dar’s property and permanent exemption from appearance.

The court also asked the minister to submit a surety of Rs1 million.

Also Read ‘Prices of commodities to drop after dollar price will slump to Rs200’ Ishaq Dar said stabilising national currency against US dollar would have positive...