  • Islamabad administration finalised strategy to counter PTI’s long-march
  • After the announcement of the long-march, Islamabad will be completely sealed for a week
  • Sources said 25,000 law enforcement personnel will be deployed
  • If Imran Khan announces a sit-in from Bani Gala then his residence will be declared a sub-jail and Chairman PTI will be put under house arrest there.
ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies and local administration have finalised a comprehensive strategy to deal with the possible long-march call of former Prime Minister, and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

In this regard, sources said that Islamabad police have collected more than 1,100 containers that were delivered to Faizabad.

Sources said that after the announcement of the long-march and sit-in, Islamabad will be completely sealed for a week, holidays will be declared in educational institutes, and examinations will also be postponed in schools and colleges.

Sources said 25,000 law enforcement personnel will be deployed while 50,000 rubber bullets have also been arranged and more than 60,000 tear gas shells have been provided to personnel.

Sources said that ten drones will be provided to Islamabad police through which shells will be thrown at the protesters while a helicopter will also be used for the first time for anti-riots.

According to sources, the Islamabad administration and law enforcement agencies (LEA) have prepared lists for the arrests of PTI financiers, however, if Imran Khan announces a sit-in from Bani Gala then his residence will be declared a sub-jail and Chairman PTI will be put under house arrest there.

 

Earlier, The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allied parties of the coalition government held a crucial meeting and discussed the political situation including PTI’s long-march.

