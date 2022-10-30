Islamabad police defy court order on harassing PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police and authorities have started threatening and harassing PTI activists who are planning to host the long march in the federal capital, BOL News reported.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to refrain from unnecessarily harassing PTI workers in connection with the long march.

However, the authorities have defied the court orders and prepared a list of PTI workers who are actively working to make preparations for the long march en route from Lahore. The marchers are expected to reach Islamabad on Friday, November 4.

According to reports, Bani Gala police station has prepared a list of 23 active workers who are making arrangements for the long march. PTI chairman Imran Khan is among 33 people wanted by the police in connection with the long march

Sources revealed that Islamabad Police raided the homes of local PTI officials and workers. They are also on the lookout for fundraisers and donors for the long march.

Police also conducted raids at the residence of various leaders including Raja Khurram Nawaz and Raja Zulqarnain in Islamabad. Similarly, other police stations have also prepared the list of PTI workers.

The activists mentioned in the list include Raja Qaiser, Niazullah Niazi. Jameel Abbasi, Zohaib Khan, Jameel Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Babur and Chaudhry Nisar. Police are gathering information about the wanted persons.

Earlier on October 17, the Islamabad High Court issued a major order ahead PTI’s long march and questioned the Islamabad police’s list of PTI leaders ordered to submit surety bonds. The court restrained the police from ‘unnecessarily’ harassing citizens.

During the course of the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired about the nature of the lists being prepared by the police.

The state counsel apprised the court that the lists were being prepared upon the orders of IG Islamabad police. The lawyer admitted that the police sought surety bonds from the citizens.

Justice Minallah reprimanded the police officials and declared it “harassment”. Expressing displeasure over the police’s actions, the judge remarked that the procedure adopted by the police for surety bonds was also illegal.

Police officials apprised the court that the report was prepared by the special branch and sent to IG Islamabad. They said the local police sought surety bonds due to the risk of law and order situation in the federal capital.

Former advocate general Islamabad Niazullah Niazi had approached the court against harassment by the police. He claimed the Bani Gala police station had made a list of PTI leaders who were asked to submit a surety bond prior to the long march to remain peaceful.

In its application, the petitioner said that only a magistrate can seek a surety bond. He maintained that the police have no power to seek surety bonds from any citizen.

