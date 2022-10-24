ISPR expresses deep sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

ISPR expresses deep sorrow over the death of Arshad Sharif.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported.

According to the reports, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army has expressed grief over the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

ISPR said that in this hour of sorrow, May Allah grant patience to the family members of Arshad Sharif and may Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi expressed his regret on the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif on his Twitter and said that the death of Arshad Sharif is a great loss for Pakistan and journalism.

ارشد شریف کا قتل پاکستان اور صحافت کے لیے بہت بڑا نقصان ہے۔

Advertisement إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

May his soul rest in peace and may his family, including his followers, find strength to bear the loss, Arif Alvi added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed his condolences to the family of senior anchor Arshad Sharif.

Whereas, in his message released on the social networking website Twitter said that he was very saddened to hear the news of the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further said that may Allah give Arshad Sharif a place in heaven.

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

