Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ISPR says one terrorist shot dead in Peshawar

ISPR says one terrorist shot dead in Peshawar

Articles
Advertisement
ISPR says one terrorist shot dead in Peshawar

Soldier embraces shahadat in cross border firing

Advertisement
  • “The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mattani, Peshawar,” the ISPR said.
  • he ISPR said during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said a terrorist was killed in exchange of fire between Pakistan Army troops and terrorists.

Advertisement

“The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mattani, Peshawar,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the armed forces’ media wing said.

On September 26, two Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire at a military check post in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district.

Also Read

Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack
Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

PESHAWAR: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire at...

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorist had opened fire at a check post and received an effective and timely retaliatory action by Pakistan Army personnel.

Advertisement

One terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from his possession. The terrorist was involved in attacks on armed forces and innocent civilians.

The military press wing said Naik Rashid and Sepoy Rasool Badshah were martyred in the exchange of fire. It said a clearance operation was launched to over the presence of terrorists in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorists attack on a security check post. He had said the whole nation saluted the martyrs for sacrificing their lives to safeguard their motherland.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs are meant for Pakistan’s security, defence, and sovereignty. The whole nations stand side by side their armed forces till the elimination of terrorism,” he had remarked.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Weather to turn severely cold, Sindh to face freezing winds
Weather to turn severely cold, Sindh to face freezing winds
LHC orders to implement decision on issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills
LHC orders to implement decision on issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills
ECP to introduce 'EMS' for next general elections
ECP to introduce 'EMS' for next general elections
Shariat Court directs MoHR to setup protection center for transgenders
Shariat Court directs MoHR to setup protection center for transgenders
PTI decides to approach court against ECP's decision
PTI decides to approach court against ECP's decision
Hafiz Naeem demands deployment of 5,000 security personnel during LG polls
Hafiz Naeem demands deployment of 5,000 security personnel during LG polls
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story