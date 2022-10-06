ISPR says one terrorist shot dead in Peshawar

“The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mattani, Peshawar,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said a terrorist was killed in exchange of fire between Pakistan Army troops and terrorists.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. “Resultantly, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the armed forces’ media wing said.

On September 26, two Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire at a military check post in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorist had opened fire at a check post and received an effective and timely retaliatory action by Pakistan Army personnel.

One terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from his possession. The terrorist was involved in attacks on armed forces and innocent civilians.

The military press wing said Naik Rashid and Sepoy Rasool Badshah were martyred in the exchange of fire. It said a clearance operation was launched to over the presence of terrorists in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorists attack on a security check post. He had said the whole nation saluted the martyrs for sacrificing their lives to safeguard their motherland.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs are meant for Pakistan’s security, defence, and sovereignty. The whole nations stand side by side their armed forces till the elimination of terrorism,” he had remarked.