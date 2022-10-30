Advertisement
Judicial magistrate grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari
  •  According to Punjab ACE, Dost Muhammad Mazari had been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case.
  • Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from a private hospital.
  • Talking to the media, Ex-deputy speaker Punjab Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he is being targeted for political revenge.
LAHORE: Judicial magistrate Lahore has remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for 2- day.

The ACE Punjab, Dost Muhammad Mazari had been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing.

The ACE arrested Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from a private hospital.

Talking to the media, Ex-deputy speaker Punjab Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he is being targeted for political revenge.

“I am being punished because I stand by the constitution, I will stand by the constitution,” he added.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence against the DS was passed by the house’s majority.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Punjab arrested Dost Mohammad Mazari, former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, from a private hospital in Lahore.

Shabab Mazari, the cousin of Dost Mazari, confirmed the arrest of PTI’s defective member Punjab Assembly and former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari from a private hospital in Lahore.

 

According to Shabab Mazari, former Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had come to visit his grandfather and senior politician and former prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari in a private hospital.

