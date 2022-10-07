Advertisement
  Karachi University awards D. Sc. degree to senior scientist
Karachi University awards D. Sc. degree to senior scientist

  • The Advanced Studies and Research Board (BASR), KU  has awarded a D. Sc. degree to Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Khan in recognition of his services in chemical sciences.
  • Prof. Khan has been serving at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, since 1992.
  • He has over 825 research articles, 2 books, 13 chapters in books, 18 national and International patents on his credit
KARACHI: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (BASR), University of Karachi, has awarded a D. Sc. degree to Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Khan in recognition of his services in chemical sciences.

The Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, said that Prof. Khan has been serving at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, since 1992. He has over 825 research articles, 2 books, 13 chapters in books, 18 national and International patents on his credit, and won several national and international awards.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, congratulated the senior scientist for his achievement.

