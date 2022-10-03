Kissan Ittehad continues its protest for the 6th day

ISLAMABAD: The Kissan Ittehad protest continued unabated for the sixth day in the capital and the government failed to reach an accord with the demonstrators.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Hussain Bath said that they met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and inquired him about the demands made by the farmers to which the Ittehad was told that the officials are on holiday and will address the farmers on Monday or Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah also warned the demonstrators of the preparations done by the government for PTI’s protest.

Khalid Hussain also said that the Ittehad will now contact the farmers across the country and will stay till Tuesday if the demonstrators want to wait.

The Chairman also warned that the farmers have been reaching the capital from across Pakistan and will halt the country only on one call.

He also lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the chief didn’t even bother to share one tweet in support of the protesting farmers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the farmers have been protesting in Islamabad for assurance of their demands amid the rising inflation.

