ISLAMABAD: Kissan Ittehad protest has continued for the seventh day and a meeting between the delegation and the Prime Minister is also expected.

As per details, the protesting farmers continued their sit-in in the capital and met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday for the acceptance of their demands.

Sources have informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce an accord with the demands of the farmers.

It should be noted that the delegation will have a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a short time, while the demand for reducing the prices of the tubewell electricity units has been approved.

The protesting farmers have announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government till their demands are met.

The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

