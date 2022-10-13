KMC to establish Metropolitan University in District Central 

City’s digital map “Know Your Karachi” will be available soon: Administrator Karachi
Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that work has started on the preparation...
KARACHI-Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to be the first municipal council in the country to establish and manage a public university.
“The Sindh Cabinet has approved the Metropolitan University bill’s draft and now it will approved by the Law Department before being presented for passage in the upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly,” the Administrator said this in his statement issued here.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the long dream of establishing a Metropolitan University in Karachi is about to be fulfilled. He said that after a decade, the establishment of a government university in Karachi has been approved.
According to the proposed law, the elected mayor of will be the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university and Karachi Medical and Dental College will be under the management of Metropolitan University.
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be the teaching hospital of Metropolitan University. The Administrator said that the main campus of the Metropolitan University will be in Central District.
He said that aid that the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital managed by KMC will be upgraded so that facilities are available in line with the teaching hospital of the Metropolitan University.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab KMC Karachi and Sindh Government will continue to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.
Catch all the Education News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.