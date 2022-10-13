KMC to establish Metropolitan University in District Central 

Murtaza Wahab said that the long dream of establishing a Metropolitan University in Karachi is about to be fulfilled.

He said that Metropolitan University will be under the administrative control of KMC and will be established in Central District.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) will be the teaching hospital of Metropolitan University

Advertisement

KARACHI-Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to be the first municipal council in the country to establish and manage a public university.

“The Sindh Cabinet has approved the Metropolitan University bill’s draft and now it will approved by the Law Department before being presented for passage in the upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly,” the Administrator said this in his statement issued here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the long dream of establishing a Metropolitan University in Karachi is about to be fulfilled. He said that after a decade, the establishment of a government university in Karachi has been approved.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Metropolitan University will be under the administrative control of KMC and will be established in Central District.

According to the proposed law, the elected mayor of will be the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university and Karachi Medical and Dental College will be under the management of Metropolitan University.

Advertisement

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be the teaching hospital of Metropolitan University. The Administrator said that the main campus of the Metropolitan University will be in Central District.

He said that aid that the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital managed by KMC will be upgraded so that facilities are available in line with the teaching hospital of the Metropolitan University.

The university will provide substantial support to local students in medical education and research.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is the third largest hospital in Karachi where better medical and diagnostic facilities will be available to the residents of Central District and other districts to provide quality treatment facilities.

The Administrator said that apart from this, the Karachi Medical and Dental College adjacent to the university will also be equipped with more facilities.

He said that the Metropolitan University was a long-standing demand of the citizens of Karachi and with the expansion of the city and the increase in population, the establishment of a public university became inevitable.

Advertisement

“It was difficult for parents who could not afford the heavy expenses of private universities to get their children higher education,” he added.

Also Read City’s digital map “Know Your Karachi” will be available soon: Administrator Karachi Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that work has started on the preparation...

Barrister Murtaza Wahab KMC Karachi and Sindh Government will continue to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.