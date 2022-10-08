Rana Sanuallah’s arrest: ACE team returns from Kohsar police station

ISLAMABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) Kohsar police station has refused to comply with the arrest warrant of federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

A four-member team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrived at the police station to implement the arrest warrants of the federal minister in connection with a corruption case.

According to reports, SHO Kohsar refused to comply with the request and implement the court order, stating that the address mentioned does not lie with the remits of the police station.

He reportedly said the Ministers’ Colony lies within the limits of the Secretariat police station which was beyond their jurisdiction.

He said the home address mentioned on the arrest warrant is in Faisalabad, and the interior minister doesn’t have any residence or office within the limits of the Kohsar police station.

The police officer told the ACE Punjab team to approach the Secretariat police station with regard to the arrest warrant. The ACE team also did not bring a copy of the case report. Sources revealed the formal entry of the team was not recorded after which it depart from the police station.

Earlier today, a special judicial magistrate issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the complaint of the Punjab government.

A spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an inquiry. Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar issued an arrest warrant for the interior minister in case number 19/20.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on anti-corruption Musaddiq Abbasi said that Rana Sanaullah has been found guilty in the corruption case.

Speaking during his media talk at Punjab’s Directorate-General Public Relations, Abbasi said that the interior minister was accused of taking bribes in the form of plots and was summoned by ACE in October but did not appear after which his warrants were issued.

Abbasi said Islamabad Inspector-General of Police has also been summoned and it needs to seem if the police will implement the order. The advisor stressed that the crime should be considered, no matter who commits it.

He said this is not a political case and Rana Sanaullah’s crime has been proven as the minister registered the plots in the case for Rs900,000.

He revealed Rana Sanaullah was given two plots in the society as a bribe and the FIR against him was registered in 2019 and the letter of acknowledgement in 2022.

