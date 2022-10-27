Advertisement
Lahore again tops list of world most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world most polluted cities

Lahore again top list of world most polluted cities

KARACHI: Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province again topped the list of the most polluted cities of the world on Thursday as amount of polluted air was recorded at 348 particulate meters.

Lahore came to first place in the list of the most polluted cities in the world once again, while Karachi reached eighth place in terms of pollution.

According to Air Quality Index(AQI) data, the amount of polluted air in Lahore was recorded at 348 particulate meters due to which the air of Lahore was declared dangerously unhealthy.

Pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, while pollution from 201 to 300 levels is extremely harmful to health.

It should be noted that more than 301 levels indicate dangerous pollution, and health experts have advised respiratory and asthma patients will be careful.

Smog is an air pollutant that is formed by the emission of harmful gases in the air and the combination of dust particles in the air.

It is a type of air pollution also known as photochemical smog and is produced when other toxic particles such as nitrogen oxides react with sunlight.

Smog has very dangerous effects on human health, with symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat, breathing problems, and eye irritation, affecting people of all ages.

Smog also causes damage to human health that may not be immediately visible but can make anyone suffer from chronic diseases such as lung damage or cancer.

 

Health experts said children and elderly people are the most affected by the smog, so they should stay indoors when the smog level increases.

