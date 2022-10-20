Lahore become most polluted city in Pakistan

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore’s air quality index has risen to 241.

LAHORE: Lahore capital of Punjab province has become the most polluted city in Pakistan followed by Faisalabad and Karachi.

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore’s air quality index has risen to 241, making the city top of the list of most polluted cities in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Faisalabad and Karachi remained the second and third most polluted cities respectively.

It should be noted that according to the Air Quality Index, pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, while pollution from 201 to 300 levels is extremely harmful to health and more than 301 level indicates dangerous pollution.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in winter than in summer due to which the toxic particles in the air move downwards and the air becomes polluted. As a result, a layer of particulate matter, including large amounts of carbon and smoke covers the city.

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court had ordered the relevant authorities to impose a smog emergency in Punjab before winter on October 7.

Because of this situation, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan has issued important instructions for anti-smog, according to which the Department of Agriculture and ACs will take the strictest action on burning crop residues.

He has said that the anti-smog squads should take full action at night, and there is no exemption for setting fire to garbage and green waste, and any non-environmentally friendly industry, kiln, vehicle, crop owner, etc.

On the other hand, during the next 12 hours, there is a possibility of snowfall with wind and thunder in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Upper Punjab.

Isolated hail is also expected during this time, while the weather is likely to remain dry in other parts of the country.