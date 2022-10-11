Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today

Lahore, the Capital of Punjab, received the first rain of the winter season on Tuesday. Rain and drizzle continue in different localities of the city.

The CTO Lahore directed circle officials to remain alert and in the case of emergency, help and guide the citizens. Additional wardens have been deployed on busy roads.

The people have been advised to stay away from electrical installations and poles and drive carefully during the rain. The citizens can also call Helpline 15 for guidance and aid.

Heavy rain with thunder hit Islamabad, turning the weather cold and inundating the roads. Traffic jams in some areas were also witnessed during the rains.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with thunder and lightning also hit Islamabad. Rain and hail started in the capital, turning the weather cold.

Islamabad is expected to remain partly cloudy with light rain/drinking on Tuesday night.

There is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Islamabad in the early morning on Wednesday. However, the weather will remain dry during the day.