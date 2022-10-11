Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today
Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today

Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today

Articles
Advertisement
Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today

Lahore, Islamabad receive first fall of winter rain today. Image: File

Advertisement

Lahore, the Capital of Punjab, received the first rain of the winter season on Tuesday. Rain and drizzle continue in different localities of the city.
The CTO Lahore directed circle officials to remain alert and in the case of emergency, help and guide the citizens. Additional wardens have been deployed on busy roads.
The people have been advised to stay away from electrical installations and poles and drive carefully during the rain. The citizens can also call Helpline 15 for guidance and aid.

Also Read

Meta donates Rs 125 M for flood victims in Pakistan
Meta donates Rs 125 M for flood victims in Pakistan

Over a million dollars have been generated by communities on multiple Meta-owned...


Heavy rain with thunder hit Islamabad, turning the weather cold and inundating the roads. Traffic jams in some areas were also witnessed during the rains.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain with thunder and lightning also hit Islamabad. Rain and hail started in the capital, turning the weather cold.

Islamabad is expected to remain partly cloudy with light rain/drinking on Tuesday night.

There is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Islamabad in the early morning on Wednesday.  However, the weather will remain dry during the day.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Army troops intercept group of terrorists in Zhob
Army troops intercept group of terrorists in Zhob
Negotiations not possible without reversal of Kashmir’s status: PM Office clarifies
Negotiations not possible without reversal of Kashmir’s status: PM Office clarifies
Trade between Pakistan, China stands at $27.8 bn
Trade between Pakistan, China stands at $27.8 bn
PM consults political leaders for caretaker CM Punjab
PM consults political leaders for caretaker CM Punjab
PPP usurps the LG polls by gerrymandering: Waseem Akhtar
PPP usurps the LG polls by gerrymandering: Waseem Akhtar
Pervaiz Elahi says consultations on merger are going on
Pervaiz Elahi says consultations on merger are going on
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story