Lahore, Karachi take 2nd & 3rd slot on list of world’s most polluted cities
  • Lahore, Karachi listed among the top five polluted cities of the world
  • Lahore took the second while Karachi takes third rank in the list
  • Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab
KARACHI: Two major cities of Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi, have been listed among the world’s top five most polluted cities by standing in the second and the third position respectively.

As per air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 181 which placed the city at the second spot on the global index of most polluted cities.

On the other hand, Karachi recorded a rating of 172 PM and secured the third rank on the index.

As per the detail, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health while pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health.

A rating greater than 301 indicates hazardous contamination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab.

According to the details, the court ordered that smog prevention measures should be finalized and immediate teams should be formed. “Take action against factories and factories that cause smog wherever they exist,” the court directed.

Strict action against those who burn crop residue was also emphasized by the court.

