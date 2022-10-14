Lahore police summon Marriyum Aurangzeb for investigation

Green Town police station sent a letter to the federal minister Marriyum in this regard.

LAHORE: Police has sent a letter to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for investigation into a case, Bol News reported on Friday.

Green Town police station sent a letter to the federal minister in this regard. A case under the terrorism act has been filed at the Green Town police station against several people including Marriyum and Javed Latif.

Police summoned Marriyum under Section 160, on October 18 for investigation into the case.

On October 10, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had asked Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to first appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and then go to the court in the Prime Minister House audio leaks case.

“Foreign-funded ‘Fitna’ (Imran) should appear before the JIT instead of going to the court. He has confessed to his crime and it is time for him now to be in jail,” Marriyum Aurangzeb had said while reacting to the PTI chief’s announcement of approaching the court regarding the audio leaks.

The information minister had declared Imran Khan’s statements “blatant lies and hypocrisy”.

Imran Khan should better explain his position to the nation “for conspiring against the country, politicking on state affairs and at the cost of national interests, and purchasing votes of parliamentarians to prolong his stay in the power”, she had added.

The minister had advised the PTI chief to abandon his “sinister moves”, keeping in view his previous botched plots against the state. She asked the PTI chief to voluntarily present himself before the law, if he truly believed in rule of law.

The “foreign-funded Fitna’s planning” for horse-trading to prevent his ouster from power, while putting the national interests at stake had also been fully exposed before the nation, she had added.