Law minister cautioned President Alvi to refrain from playing politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar cautioned President Arif Alvi on Tuesday not to play politics in reaction to the latter’s remarks on the selection of the next Chief Of Army Staff (COAS).

President Alvi interviewed a private news channel that he would approve the nomination of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in accordance with the procedure outlined in the Constitution. He claimed that in the past, the opposition was also consulted on the nomination of the army chief.

“The president has no participation in the appointment of the army chief under the Pakistani Constitution,” Azam Tarar explained.

According to the law minister, President Alvi is politicizing the issue in order to further interests that are contradictory to the president’s constitutional role.

While speaking to a private news channel, the minister responded to the president’s words, Azam Tarar stated that choosing the army chief is the prime minister’s authority.

President Alvi stated in his speech that when PTI head Imran Khan extended General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year term in 2019, he met with the then-opposition, now-government.

After the Supreme Court of Pakistan raised concerns, the National Assembly (NA) approved a law to prolong General Bajwa’s mandate in 2019. Arif Alvi has consistently backed the idea of a grand discussion between political parties, believing that difficulties can be handled through dialogue.