LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed money laundering case registered by the FIA against Moonis Elahi.

The court accepted the petition filed by Elahi for rejection of the money laundering case. Justice Asjad Javed Ghural declared the reserved verdict on the request of Moonis Elahi.

In the previous hearing, LHC gave an opportunity to the federal government for filing a reply to a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi for quashing a money laundering case against him.

Also Read LHC orders to return passport to Maryam Nawaz LHC ordered to issue the confiscated passport to Vice president of Pakistan...

The court directed the federal government for filing reply till the next date of hearing, October 3, after a federal law officer sought time for filing the reply.

Advertisement

The single bench comprising Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the petition filed by the PML-Q leader. had submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against him on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam.

He submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) already conducted investigations into the matter and closed the inquiry. He submitted that the FIA started an investigation into the matter again, whereas it did not have any evidence against him. He pleaded with the court for quashing the case.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

It is pertinent to mention that Moonis Elahi had obtained bail from the special court in the matter.