LHC grants protective bail to Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim protective bail to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayum Abbasi in a criminal case registered against him by the Islamabad police.
The deputy speaker, an MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), appeared before a two-judge bench along with his counsel to seek the bail.
The counsel stated that the police registered the case under provision of the anti-terrorism act at the behest of the federal government and on political consideration. He said the petitioner was willing to join the investigation to prove his innocence.
However, he said, there was the possibility of the petitioner’s arrest before approaching the court concerned in Islamabad for pre-arrest bail.
The counsel asked the bench to allow the protective bail to the petitioner, enabling him to appear before the relevant court of law.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti allowed the bail petition and granted the petitioner interim protective bail till November 7.
