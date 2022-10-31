LHC grants protective bail to Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Lahore High Court judge on Friday proposed the chief justice to constitute a larger bench to decide two identical petitions — seeking removal of former prime minister Imran Khan

The counsel asked the bench to allow the protective bail to the petitioner, enabling him to appear before the relevant court of law.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti allowed the bail petition and granted the petitioner interim protective bail till November 7.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim protective bail to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayum Abbasi in a criminal case registered against him by the Islamabad police.

Advertisement

The deputy speaker, an MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), appeared before a two-judge bench along with his counsel to seek the bail.

The counsel stated that the police registered the case under provision of the anti-terrorism act at the behest of the federal government and on political consideration. He said the petitioner was willing to join the investigation to prove his innocence.

Also Read LHC issues notices to centre, ECP in Imran Khan disqualification case Jabir Abbas Khan, a voter of the constituency, filed the petition and...

However, he said, there was the possibility of the petitioner’s arrest before approaching the court concerned in Islamabad for pre-arrest bail.

The counsel asked the bench to allow the protective bail to the petitioner, enabling him to appear before the relevant court of law.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti allowed the bail petition and granted the petitioner interim protective bail till November 7.