LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition challenging the legitimacy of section 137(4) of the Election Act 2017 invoked by the ECP to de-seat former prime minister Imran Khan from NA-95, Mianwali in Toshakhana reference.

He further argued that not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from sale did not lead to disqualification. He said it could occur only when the prosecution commenced within 120 days of filing of nomination papers.

The counsel explained that the prosecution under section 137 of the Act was only possible to be initiated within 120 days of the filing of false asset statements. However, in the Imran Khan case, the last such statement was filed, on Dec 31, 2021.

Therefore, he said, the prosecution could have been initiated by April 30, 2022 but the same could not be commenced within the stipulated period of 120 days.

He contended that the ECP verdict said Imran Khan attracted disqualification under article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Act.

Azhar Siddique argued that the ECP illegally and unlawfully disqualified Khan under section 137 of the Act which specifies only a three-year punishment or fine or both, and not disqualification.

The counsel asked the court to declare the section 137(4) of the Election Act ultra vires to the Constitution and restrain the ECP from taking any action or proceedings in the matter during the pendency of the petitioner.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi sought replies from the respondents by November 11 and also sought assistance from the advocate general of Punjab.