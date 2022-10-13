Major power breakdown witnessed in southern parts of country

A major power breakdown was witnessed in southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi as the Ministry of Energy attributed it to an “accidental fault” in the transmission system.

Resultantly, the supply of electricity to the southern parts was disrupted and affected localities remained without electricity for a long time.

Meanwhile, sources said that there is a 5,000-megawatt shortfall in the national grid due to the disruption in the transmission line.

However, the ministry said it was working to detect the fault and the transmission of electricity would be restored as soon as possible.

Temporary electricity shutdown in south Pakistan will Inshallah be restored by 8pm Multan, Chashma, Faisalabad & most of Baluchistan incl Quetta are restored Sukkur, Hyderabad & Karachi are being restored speedily Two 500KV lines south of Karachi broke down Inquiry is ordered pic.twitter.com/Nz8W4yBsEj — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

On the instructions of Federal Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the NTDC has formed an inquiry committee on the disruption in southern transmission on the morning of October 13. The committee will report to the Ministry of Energy within 4 days.

وفاقی وزیر توانائی انجینئر خرم دستگیر خان کی ہدایت پر NTDC نے 13 اکتوبر کی صبح جنوبی ٹرانسمشن میں تعطل کی انکوائری کمیٹی کی تشکیل دے دی

کمیٹی 4 دن میں رپورٹ وزارت توانائی کو دے گا pic.twitter.com/bxKgv1UXkK — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile. K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana also tweeted and said the electricity is being restored in different areas of the metropolis.

اسٹریٹجک تنصیبات بشمول ایئرپورٹ اور ہسپتالوں کی بجلی بحال کی جاچکی ہے- رہائشی علاقوں میں بجلی بحالی کا عمل بتدریج جاری ہے۔ نارتھ ناظم آباد، بفر زون، بلوچ کالونی، نرسری، کے ڈی اے اسکیم، ڈیفنس کے حصوں میں بجلی بحال کی جا چکی ہے – ترجمان کے الیکٹرک

(2/3) — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022

Earlier, he also confirmed that the suspension in the electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system. He added that work had been started to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

پاور اپڈیٹ 4 وزارت توانائی کے مطابق پاکستان بھر میں نیشنل ٹرانسمیشن نیٹ ورک میں آنے والی فالٹ کے باعث متعدد شہروں میں بجلی کی فراہمی میں تعطل آیا ہے-

کراچی میں بجلی بحالی کا عمل جاری ہے۔ عملہ مستقل صورتحال کا جائزہ لے رہے ہیں اور متحرک ہیں۔ ترجمان کےالیکٹرک (1/4)@KElectricPk — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022

He further said that the K-Electric system is safe and functional whereas the restoration process is speeding up. The top management of the company is directly monitoring the maintenance issues and is in constant touch with the concerned authorities.

Power outages were observed in Gulshan-e-Maymar, FB Area, Liaquatabad, SITE, Superhighway, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan, Shah Faisal and Malir.

Orangi Town, Baldia, Saddar, Safora Chowrangi, Scheme 33 and surrounding areas were also among the areas without power.