KARACHI: Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Malala returned to Karachi after visiting the flood-affected areas of Dadu where she interacted with women and children in relief camps.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sindh expressed concern over the education of children in flood-affected areas. he said that the floods have damaged 12000 schools completely or partially apart and has affecting education of two million children in the province.

Malala told the chief minister said that the education of the school going children living in camps has been affected badly.

“I have visited a tent girls schools and spent some time with the students, their morale was high and their spirit for receiving education was commendable,” she observed.

The chief minister and education activist discussed overall flood situation, its devastation and the rehabilitation needs of displaced population.

CM Sindh said that Malala’s visit to flood hit areas of Dadu and meeting with the affected families living in camps would help further highlighting plight of affected population and need of supporting their rehabilitation.

He urged Malala to visit our schools and meet with students once the water was evacuated so that their spirit for receiving education could be inculcated. Malala said she would be visiting Pakistan and meeting with students for highlighting importance of education.

The chief minister thanked Malala for the visit and he presented her a. Ajrak and Khais as token of respect and appreciations. Singer-turned-social activist Shahzad Roy was also present.

Earlier, Malala Yousafzai reached at a relief camp set up on embankments of MNV drain in Johi where she was warmly received by flood affected women.

She commended the spirit of girls receiving an education despite devastating floods She interacted with the flood victims and listened to problems they were facing in aftermath of the devastating floods.

The Noble laureate spent some time in the girls primary school set up in the tent city and also conducted a class there. At the occasion, a tent school student also sang a song for Malala.

