  Malala Yousafzai visits flood-affected areas of Dadu
Malala Yousafzai visits flood-affected areas of Dadu

Articles
  • She was accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.
  • Flood-affected women welcomed her to the camp, and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah gave a briefing to her about the flood situation.
  • She  expressed her concern about educational institutions and children’s education is being affected.
KARACHI: Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai visited the flood-hit areas of Johi, District Dadu on Wednesday.

Malala Yousafzai was accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

She visited the tent city in Chandan village and met and mingled with the flood hit people.

Flood-affected women welcomed her to the camp, and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah gave a briefing to Malala Yousafzai about the flood.

The Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that the education of 2 million children in 12000 schools has been affected. There are still many areas where there is water. He said further surveys will be conducted to determine the damage to the schools after the receding of water.

She expressed her concern about educational institutions and children’s education is being affected. She also sat with the women in the camp and listened to their problems.

On this occasion, Malala Yousafzai said that you are a brave woman and you are coping with this difficult time.

She inspected the flood water at MNV Dam while Deputy Commissioner Dadu Murtaza Shah briefed her on the occasion.

She also met the families and children living on the dam.

 

Malala Yousafzai and Ziauddin Yousafzai’s visit to the flood-affected areas was aimed at helping the victims.

Next Story