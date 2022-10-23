Malaysia contributes $200,000 to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh said that the contribution has been channelled to Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Faisal bin Ahmed said that Malaysia extends its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense sufferings.

He said that the people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia has contributed two hundred thousand dollars to the flood victims in Pakistan.

In a statement, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh said that the contribution has been channelled to Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Faisal bin Ahmed said that Malaysia extends its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense sufferings, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructures and properties as well as unprecedented socio-economic losses.

He said that the people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period.

The acting high commissioner hoped that the contribution will assist in easing the sufferings of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that collective efforts of all the coalition parties of the government, armed forces and other institutions led to the exit of Pakistan from grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

Advertisement

Also Read PAF brings back lost smiles on faces of flood affected children PAF teams distributed goody bags in flood-affected children at Flood Relief Camps...

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he congratulated the nation on the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to exclude Pakistan from its grey list.

The Prime Minister particularly appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who played pivotal role for Pakistan to get its name clear from FATF grey list.

About recent floods in the country, the Prime Minister said the government is working for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas on fast-track basis to complete the second phase prior to start of the winter season.

He said a blame-game and dividing the nation for political point scoring would not complete the uphill task of the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Strongly criticising Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI Chief used foul language and levelled false allegations against his political opponents.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said PML-N fully believes in rule of law and does not support politics based on revenge. He said PML-N is also ready to negotiate with all stakeholders for a better future of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Shehbaz Sharif said democracy is not in danger in the country and the government would continue to work within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

The Prime Minister said eleven months are left for the next general elections and it is discretion of the sitting government to make a decision about the election date.

To another question, Shehbaz Sharif said appointment of Army Chief is a routine constitutional matter and it would be worked out accordingly.