Man allegedly rapes eight-year-old niece in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

A man allegedly raped his minor niece.

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a maternal uncle brutally tortured and allegedly raped his minor eight-year-old niece in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

According to police, Salman Lashari, who was an addict of crystal meth, along with his friend, brutally tortured and sexually assaulted his minor niece.

The victim’s mother said Salman Lashari and his friend cut off the girl’s fingers after raping her. She claimed there were also knife marks and scars on her daughter’s throat and other body parts.

Police said the girl was under the care of the suspect after her mother was kept in jail for two days. The minor girl has been sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment and other medico-legal formalities.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said a case has been filed by the girl’s uncle Rafiq Lashari. Police said the main suspect and the girl’s uncle, Salman, and his wife Samreen, have been arrested.

He said the statement of accused Salman has been recorded. He added a special team has been formed to interrogate the suspect. Police said Ghaffar, a 70-year-old relative of the girl’s uncle, will also be arrested soon.

IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the incident and said the accused involved in the alleged rape of a girl in do not deserve any concession. He said such criminals should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

The Police chief said SSP Malir is overseeing all investigation matters. He said those involved in such incidents are the scourge of society. He directed the Investigation Department to help with case and provide an exemplary punishment to the accused.

Lady Medico-legal Officer (MLO) has confirmed rape of the minor girl. Sources within the hospital revealed the uncle used to torture her severely for several weeks.

Sources also revealed the maternal uncle rubbed chilies on the minor’s sensitive parts. He also broke one finger there are marks on other parts of her body with a blade.

It was also revealed that girl’s father has died after which her mother had remarried. The girl had been living with her maternal uncle for several months.

