Man swallows 43 heroin-filled capsules in abortive bid to smuggle

PESHAWAR: Excise Police Department, Peshawar, on Tuesday arrested a man for trying to smuggle 43 capsules filled with heroin.

Police recovered the heroin-filled capsules from the suspect’s body. Police had received a tip-off that the suspect used to smuggle narcotics to Dubai through Islamabad airport.

The suspect was busted when he was about to leave for Dubai from Islamabad airport. The capsules were recovered from the suspect’s body at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

The suspect has been shifted to Excise Peshawar Region.

On May 10, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country had recovered over 26.5 kg of narcotics besides netting eight accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off had conducted a raid near ‘Karkhano’ and netted two accused namely Tariq Khan and Rabnawaz for having 5.1 kg narcotics including 4.8 kg charras and 300 grams Ice.

In an operation, ANF Punjab had recovered 1 kg heroin from the possession of an accused namely Pervaiz Iqbal Khan netted from ‘Kalabagh road, Mianwali’.

The spokesman had informed that ANF Rawalpindi on information conducted a raid and managed to arrest an accused namely Mujtaba Ahmed resident of Attock from Chungi no 26 areas and recovered 248 grams of heroin from his possession.