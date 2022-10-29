Marriyum says ‘Mazaaq Raat’ underway with ‘rejected Fitna’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday dismissed reports about negotiations with the former prime minister Imran Khan in the wake of his long march towards Islamabad.

“Mazaaq Raat (prank night) with rejected foreign funded Fitna is underway instead of negotiations,” she said in a tweet.

She said people had returned to their homes after attending the “long drive” (long march), and so did Imran Khan “Fitna” like last night.

She advised the families to keep their children away from the “bloody march” as the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had orchestrated a despicable plan to bring revolution through guns and bloodshed.

On October 3, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had said criminal investigation would be carried out into the recent audio leaks of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding diplomatic cipher.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she had said the responsibility to this effect had been entrusted to a committee of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which will work without any political interference.

The information minister had said the PTI chairman had confessed to his crime of playing with the cipher in the audio leaks. She had said Imran Khan then in an interview had also admitted that he had lost the copy of Cipher.

Marriyum Aurangzeb had said it was not a political matter but that of the national interests and the constitution, and it will be dealt legally. She had regretted that Imran Khan compromised the national interests and violated the secrecy act for his political interests. She had said the matter would be taken to logical conclusion.

She had said the whole conspiracy and drama of Imran Khan stands exposed before the masses.