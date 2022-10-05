Maryam could not face public reaction at Lahore airport

Maryam Nawaz could not have replied the question asked by people at Lahore airport about the construction of a hospital in Pakistan where she could be treated.

A video of Maryam has been viralled on social media, showing Maryam was being asked a question by people at the airport before her departure to London.

“Maryam, have you not constructed any such hospital for last 30 years where your surgery could be done,” the people at the airport asked. However, Maryam left the site without responding to the question.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday left London.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the airport to take a flight for London via Qatar to meet her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Maryam said that she had been yearning to meet her father whom she didn’t meet for the last 3 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz received her confiscated passport yesterday (Tuesday) after three years.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return her passport which was confiscated three years before.

A plea was submitted in the court by Maryam Nawaz for the return of her travel document maintaining that the NAB has failed to submit a reference against her in all these years.

The court ordered NAB to submit a reply in this regard to which the NAB maintained before the LHC that the passport is no longer needed in the investigation.

“The case in which Maryam was convicted, was a barrier for releasing of passport. The case is no more as her passport must be issued,” said her counsel.

Maryam Nawaz after receiving the document said that she wants to question the confiscation of her passport and lambasted the authorities for wasting her time.

