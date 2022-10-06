PM Shehbaz said Maryam Nawaz appeared before the courts for four years and also faced imprisonment with Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the Islamabad High Court has given clean chit to Maryam Nawaz on merit. He said Maryam Nawaz appeared before the courts for four years and also faced imprisonment with Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif criticised the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. He made it clear that the government had no role in the audio leaks. He regretted that baseless allegations were levelled against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s constitutional struggle.

To a query, the prime minister said recent audio leaks regarding cipher had exposed the true face of the PTI chief before the nation.

He alleged that it was Imran Khan who played with the national interests and hurt the country’s relationship with the outside world which the present government was trying to repair and improve.

The PM said the coalition government stood vindicated in its stance. He said the government had spent almost Rs100 billion for the relief and assistance of the flood affected people.

“Under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs60 billion have already been spent. Billions of rupees have been spent for the provision of blankets, tents, food packages and other items to the flood victims,” he said.

The prime minister said China had provided ninety million dollars for the flood victims while other countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan had also come forward for the assistance of the flood affected people.

He said federal and provincial governments as well as other institutions were strenuously working to extend relief to the flood victims. He however regretted that the PTI chairman was trying to create hurdles in the way of assistance pouring in from abroad.