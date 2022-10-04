Maryam Nawaz collects her passport from LHC

LHC returned the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Deputy Registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) returned the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, BOL News reported.

LHC on Monday ordered the return of Maryam Nawaz’s passport after a three-member bench chaired by the Chief Justice of the LHC concluded the case submitted by the PML-N leader for the return of her passport after NAB decided not to oppose Maryam’s plea.

The news comes just days after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned Maryam’s conviction in the Avenfield case.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Justice of LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti headed a bench of three lawyers along with Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem. Advocate Parvez Amjad presented before the honorable court on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

Parvez Amjad said that for four years, Maryam Nawaz didn’t file any reference in court. “The case in which Maryam was convicted, was a barrier for releasing of passport. The case is no more as her passport must be issued,” he added.

As per the details, Maryam Nawaz is expected to travel to London and meet her father and brothers.