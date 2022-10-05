Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz Sharif
Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Articles
Advertisement
Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz Sharif
Advertisement
  • Maryam Nawaz  has left for London
  • Maryam Nawaz will meet her father and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif
  • She received her confiscated passport after three years
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday left London.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the airport to take a flight for London via Qatar to meet her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Maryam said that she had been yearning to meet her father whom she didn’t meet for the last 3 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz received her confiscated passport yesterday (Tuesday) after three years.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return her passport which was confiscated three years before.

A plea was submitted in the court by Maryam Nawaz for the return of her travel document maintaining that the NAB has failed to submit a reference against her in all these years.

Advertisement

The court ordered NAB to submit a reply in this regard to which the NAB maintained before the LHC that the passport is no longer needed in the investigation.

“The case in which Maryam was convicted, was a barrier for releasing of passport. The case is no more as her passport must be issued,” said her counsel.

Maryam Nawaz after receiving the document said that she wants to question the confiscation of her passport and lambasted the authorities for wasting her time.

Also Read

Maryam Nawaz collects her passport from LHC
Maryam Nawaz collects her passport from LHC

LHC returned the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
COAS Asim Munir meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
COAS Asim Munir meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Pakistan secures over $10bn in pledges at climate resilience moot
Pakistan secures over $10bn in pledges at climate resilience moot
NDMA issues advisory amid rain, snowfall prediction
NDMA issues advisory amid rain, snowfall prediction
Hajj Expo 2023: Minister discusses provision of better travel facilities to pilgrims
Hajj Expo 2023: Minister discusses provision of better travel facilities to pilgrims
Imran, Elahi discuss political, flour crisis
Imran, Elahi discuss political, flour crisis
Nearly 180,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year
Nearly 180,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story