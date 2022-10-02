Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan invites US companies to invest in climate resilient infrastructure in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has invited US companies to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

Talking to President US Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark during his visit to the Chamber’s headquarters, he said a robust Pak-US trade partnership could transform the recent crisis in Pakistan into an opportunity for the US business community to invest in building green and climate resilient infrastructure that would withstand future natural calamities.

He said recent floods in Pakistan and Hurricane Ian in Florida and adjacent states have reinforced the need for the two countries to work hand in hand for mitigating impacts of erratic climate change.

The Ambassador also conveyed his heartfelt sympathies over the havoc caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida and adjacent states.

He said timely investment in building climate resilient infrastructure would not only help secure our future but also preclude climate-induced global migration, food security crises and a cascade of similar challenges.

Masood Khan said that the US remained an important economic and trading partner of Pakistan over the years. He said it is important to give the trade a boost with mutual efforts and collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries and policy support of the government.

Referring to the existing businesses of US multinational companies, the Ambassador said that Pakistan’s strategic location, tech-savvy young population, large middle class, the phenomenal growth of Pakistan’s tech sector and Special Economic Zones offer tremendous investment opportunities to U.S. companies.

The Ambassador highlighted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United States in the preceding financial year has crossed 12 billion dollars which itself reflects the ample scope of enhanced trade between the two countries.

He said U.S. corporate sector could reap tremendous dividends by manufacturing its products in Pakistan and exporting them to the greater Middle East, Central Asia and even North Africa, said the Ambassador.

Masood Khan apprised the President USCC that the current government has constituted a special task force on Information Technology to promote tech start-ups.

He also reiterated that the Government is focused on addressing the concerns of the private sector both foreign and local to provide them with an enabling environment for growth.

He urged USCC to encourage its member companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan that have grown manifold, especially during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

On the occasion, Suzanne Clark expressed her deep condolences over the loss of life and damages to the property due to devastating floods in Pakistan that have swept one-third of the country razing crops and leveling infrastructure.

She said due to its unique strategic location, improved security situation, and growing middle class especially the tech-savvy young population, Pakistan should become an attractive investment destination for US companies.