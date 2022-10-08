Mobile services in Karachi suspended over 12th Rabi ul Awwal preprations

KARACHI: Mobile phone services in different areas of the city have been suspended due to the preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials stated on Saturday.

According to the report by BOL News, the PTA officials said that mobile phone services have been suspended in various areas of Karachi since early morning.

PTA officials said that according to users, mobile networks are down in Gulistan Johar, Defense and Nazimabad, besides this, users are also complaining about networks being down in many areas, including Malir, Sadar, and Tower.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) further says that the suspension of mobile service has been done on the orders of the federal government.