Imran Khan on Thursday said he was going to launch his “Haqeeqi Azadi” movement at 11:00 from Liberty Chowk, Lahore, on October 28 (tomorrow).

“We want such a country for which Quaid e Azam struggled and the country which was dreamt by Poet of the East Muhammad Iqbal,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI chief said people should be made free through justice.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was going to launch his “Haqeeqi Azadi” movement at 11:00 from Liberty Chowk, Lahore, on October 28 (tomorrow).

“I want you all to participate in it. This movement is not to reap political scoring or personal benefits or for that matter dismantling or bringing a government. This is to get the country free in true sense,” Imran Khan said in a video statement.

Since inception of Pakistan, after the Tehreek e Pakistan, through which we gained freedom from English, the PTI’s movement was also of the same magnitude in its essence, he said.

“The purpose behind the movement is that the decisions that are taken in the country should be taken within the country. No puppet from abroad should decide for us. Second, there should be justice. Everyone should be equal before the law,” he said.

Also Read Imran Khan’s true face exposed by DG ISI, DG ISPR: Rana Sanaullah Rana Sanaullah said that the presser of DG ISPR unmasked the true...

The PTI chief said people should be made free through justice and prosperity should be brought here by providing them justice, because prosperity can be achieved after prevalence of justice.

Advertisement

“There’s a small segment that has seized the country, which steals public wealth and gives itself an NRO. This movement is to get freedom from them.

“We want such a country for which Quaid e Azam struggled and the country which was dreamt by Poet of the East Muhammad Iqbal,” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that after the press conference of DG ISPR and DG ISI, the face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been exposed.

Following the unwonted press conference, Rana Sanaullah shared his statement that the cypher was used to combat the no-confidence motion.

He also claimed that strings attached to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif were leading to the owner of a private channel and Imran Khan adding that PTI wants dead bodies before every long march.